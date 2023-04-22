PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.