Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.