Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

