Profund Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 42.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix Profile

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

