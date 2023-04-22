Profund Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $292.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

