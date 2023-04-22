Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Tobam grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

