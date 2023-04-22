HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 52.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 131.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.45) to GBX 671 ($8.30) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 775 ($9.59) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.22.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

