Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $26.43 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

