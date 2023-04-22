Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 675 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,378,000 after acquiring an additional 133,298 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.81.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

