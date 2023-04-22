Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

