Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

