Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 447,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $156.80 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $154.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.90.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.