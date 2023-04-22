Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 389 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.61 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

