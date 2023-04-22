Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 20,457 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth $24,214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,550,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 483,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after buying an additional 100,407 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 355,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $7,323,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TBF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.