Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,267,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $331.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.77 and its 200-day moving average is $304.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $335.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

