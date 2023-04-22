Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 490 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 581.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USO stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

