Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 313 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.53.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,317.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

