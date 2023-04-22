Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 602 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.