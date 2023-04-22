Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,741,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Booking by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,687.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,539.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

