Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,587 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.