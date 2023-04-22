Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $238,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $211.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $269.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

