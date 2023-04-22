Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 161 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $64.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $76.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

