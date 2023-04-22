Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

