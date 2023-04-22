104,500 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hecla Mining by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 36.8% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,910,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,228,000 after buying an additional 1,858,537 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.11 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.85%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Further Reading

