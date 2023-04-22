Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $104.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 67.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

