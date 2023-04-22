Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $599,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

LYB opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $88.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

