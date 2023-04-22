Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

