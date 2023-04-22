Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,926,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 55,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.