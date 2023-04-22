Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
