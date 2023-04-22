Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 8,624 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $31,838,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

