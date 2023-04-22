Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $288.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.70. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $413.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

