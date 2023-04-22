12,801 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 308,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,060,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 260,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 281,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 139,848 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

