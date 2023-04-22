Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBRT shares. Jonestrading cut their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 82.63 and a current ratio of 82.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.08%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

