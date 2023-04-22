Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

