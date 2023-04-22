Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vodafone Group Public Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

