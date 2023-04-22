Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,619,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO opened at $37.92 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

