Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,998,000 after purchasing an additional 325,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

