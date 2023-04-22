Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 145.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Cannae by 127.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cannae by 57.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Up 1.2 %

CNNE stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.87. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Cannae Profile

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.