Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $260,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,054.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 199,593 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,091.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 92,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS opened at $198.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average of $174.47. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $201.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

