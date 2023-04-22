Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

