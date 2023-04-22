Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Tobam raised its position in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAS opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

