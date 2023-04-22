2,378 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Stock Down 1.2 %

ALLE opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.89.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

