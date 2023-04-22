8,688 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.