Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

