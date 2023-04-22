Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 167.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after buying an additional 1,022,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

O stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

