Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

