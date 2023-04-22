Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $332.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $518.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

