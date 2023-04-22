Dfpg Investments LLC Has $308,000 Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

BRSP opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.66. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

