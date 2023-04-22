Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $327.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.86.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

