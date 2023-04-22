Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,126 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $716.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

